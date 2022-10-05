5 Potential finishes for Bianca Belair vs Bayley - Absent Superstars return, controversial ending - WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules this weekend.

Ahead of the show, Damage CTRL has made it clear that they are in the driving seat, and given the match stipulation, interference will be allowed.

In the buildup to this match, Bayley and Damage CTRL have been in the main event of RAW several times, and since the RAW Women's Championship is only one of the two titles on the line on Saturday night, this could be the main event.

Here are just five potential finishes for the Women's Championship ladder match between Bianca Belair and Bayley.

#5. Bianca Belair retains her Women's Championship at Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair has dominated the Women's Division on Monday Night RAW for the past few years and has been able to brush aside the competition and live up to her EST nickname this year.

While Belair appears to have met her match in Damage CTRL, this feud will likely continue past Crown Jewel and into Survivor Series, meaning that a title change here could be a little too soon.

The most predictable option would be to allow Belair to retain and then lose her title in a rematch at one of the company's upcoming shows.

#4. Bayley wins the RAW Women's Championship for a second time at Extreme Rules

Bayley was on the shelf for more than a year before she made her return back at SummerSlam and has managed to get into the Championship picture by pinning Bianca Belair at Clash at the Castle.

It's been an impressive route straight to a Championship match in just over a month for Bayley, but having spent time in the ring with Belair in the past, she will know she's up for a fight.

Bayley has backups this weekend, but after the finish on RAW, Bianca Belair may be forced to take on Damage CTRL alone, which would give Bayley a huge advantage.

#3. Damage CTRL interfere and take out Bianca to help Bayley win at Extreme Rules

Damage CTRL are definitely going to play their part in this match and push for Bayley to win the Championship so that they're a group that holds all the Women's Championships on RAW.

The fact that Bayley pitched a ladder match opens the door for interference within in the rules, meaning that this could be a three-on-one squash match that pushes Damage CTRL as one of the most formidable groups on the roster.

If the trio is successful at Extreme Rules, then they could be seen as on the same level as The Bloodline.

#2. Another star climbs the ladder and takes the title for their respective team

Money in the Bank ladder matches have seen interference in the past which has since led to stars who aren't in the match being able to climb the ladder and retrieve the contract.

This means that it's well within the rules here for Bayley to distract Bianca Belair whilst Damage CTRL climbs the ladder and takes the title on her behalf.

While this is usually a heel move, nothing stops Belair's team from doing the same thing especially if Alexa Bliss can take the title and could then tease that she doesn't actually want to hand it over.

#1. Sasha Banks and Naomi make their return at Extreme Rules 2022

Sasha Banks and Naomi haven't been seen on WWE programming since May, when the duo walked out and relinquished their Women's Tag Team Championship.

The titles are currently being held by Damage CTRL and given the build-up to this match and the fact that interference is allowed Extreme Rules could be the perfect place for a return.

The women are expected to main event the show this weekend, and if Banks and Naomi do return to the company, it will make sense to put them on as the show gets closer.

Boss and Glow will definitely want to pick up a feud with the women who now hold their titles, and after Bliss and Asuka were taken out on Raw, Belair could be in need of some new allies.

Which woman do you think will leave Extreme Rules as Women's Champion? Have your say in the comments section below...

