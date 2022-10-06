5 Potential finishes for Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey - Alliance is formed, WWE official returns - Extreme Rules 2022

Liv Morgan is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022.

This will be the third time the two women face off for the Championship, with Morgan picking up the win on the two previous occasions. Since there will only be two Championships defended this weekend, this match could be one of the matches of the night and could contain several swerves.

Here are just five potential finishes for Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Liv Morgan finds a way to retain

Liv Morgan cashed in on Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time in her career. She has since defeated Rousey again in a one-on-one match and also beat her friend Shayna Baszler last month at Clash at the Castle.

Morgan could find a way past Rousey again this weekend at Extreme Rules. After all, she's the only woman in WWE to have defeated Ronda Rousey twice. So if anyone can beat the former UFC Champion in an Extreme Rules match, it's Morgan.

#4. Ronda Rousey wins back the SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules 2022

Liv Morgan has been lucky over the past few months and only retained her Championship at SummerSlam because the referee didn't see her tapping before the pin. At Extreme Rules, there will be no rules and Rousey can unleash the woman who won several Championships in UFC.

Many believe that this could be a squash match, although Morgan will likely find a way to survive and endure. But Rousey should be the only real winner of this match in reality.

#3. Shayna Baszler unites with Ronda Rousey and helps her to defeat Liv Morgan

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey have been best friends for several years with their alliance dating back to their days in MMA. The two women have crossed paths several times in WWE but have never become a legitimate tag team.

Baszler came up short against Liv Morgan last month at Clash at the Castle. Now, the Extreme Rules stipulation means interference is allowed, so Baszler could help her long-time friend win the title and then join forces with her.

#2. Adam Pearce Overrules the finish of the match at Extreme Rules 2022

WWE official Adam Pearce hasn't been seen for several weeks since he was attacked by Ronda Rousey. Pearce wasn't able to suspend the former Champion for the attack, but it's likely that it will play into this storyline somehow.

If Rousey is successful in becoming SmackDown Women's Champion, it's likely that Pearce will make his way out to the ring and reverse the decision. This will continue the feud between Pearce and Rousey moving forward and potentially lead to Pearce bringing back Charlotte Flair to settle the score with Rousey in the near future.

#1. Charlotte Flair returns to take out Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022

The Queen hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania Backlash when she was defeated by Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair has since married and could be ready to make her return to the company and pick up where she left off.

Flair clearly has a feud to pick up with Ronda Rousey when she makes her return, whenever that is. She could decide to make it this weekend and ensure that Rousey is unable to reclaim the Championship.

Would you like to see Charlotte Flair make her return at Extreme Rules 2022? Have your say in the comments section below.

We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far