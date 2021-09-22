WWE Extreme Rules 2021: 5 Potential finishes for Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss 

Alexa Bliss and her new friend Lilly have targeted Charlotte Flair and the RAW Women's Championship over the past few weeks, something that they could get their hands on this weekend at Extreme Rules.

Bliss and Charlotte have faced off numerous times in the past but this was before the former champion was taken over by The Fiend. Bliss isn't the same person anymore and with the added influence of Lilly, she could easily become the RAW Women's Champion on Sunday night.

Charlotte Flair is pushing towards a long-standing WWE record for most championships held, so she definitely won't be a pushover either. Several combustible elements in this matchup could lead to a number of interesting outcomes at Extreme Rules.

#5. Alexa Bliss becomes the new RAW Women's Champion at Extreme Rules

It's unclear as to whether or not this match will have an added stipulation, given the fact that it is taking place at Extreme Rules. Neither Bliss nor Flair are strangers to stipulation matches having competed in Hell in a Cell, TLC, and even steel cage matches in the past.

If there is an added stipulation then it could be argued that it would favor Bliss, since the former Women's Champion has Lilly in her corner who can manipulate reality.

It's obvious that Lilly will be part of the show in some way, but given the fact that Bliss also has her own advantages, she may not need to call upon her friend at Extreme Rules.

Before she was taken over by The Fiend, Alexa Bliss was a force to be reckoned with in her own right. Whilst Charlotte Flair has been racking up the Championships, Alexa Bliss has had longer title reigns and recently became one of the best characters in the company.

It's hard to pick a clear winner between the two women on Sunday night, but given the way the match has been built in recent weeks and the fact that Charlotte destroyed Charly, it's likely that Alexa Bliss will find a way to come out on top.

