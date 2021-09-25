WWE Extreme Rules - 5 ways The Usos vs. The Street Profits could go down - Brock Lesnar returns, Heel vs. heel feud begins?

WWE's next pay-per-view, entitled Extreme Rules, will air this weekend, with one of the matches on the undercard featuring The Usos vs. The Street Profits. This is one match that is impossible to predict because it could certainly go either way.

The Usos are critical players in the Bloodline storyline as minions, confidantes, and, well, cousins of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It makes sense for them to hold on to the SmackDown Tag Team Championships because, in a nutshell, The Bloodline rules the SmackDown brand. At the same time, there's no team in WWE with as much momentum as The Street Profits!

Here are five potential finishes for The Usos vs. The Street Profits.

#5 Brock Lesnar shows up at WWE Extreme Rules, and then suddenly, all hell breaks loose

Brock Lesnar laid waste to The Usos and sent a clear message to Roman Reigns and his former advocate Paul Heyman at #WWE #SmackDown !

Brock Lesnar isn't scheduled to be at Extreme Rules, but chances are that he could show up at multiple points during the course of the show to create an instant impact.

Yes, he could bring all proceedings to a halt by destroying not just The Usos but all four participants in the match.

A more likely scenario is where he costs The Usos the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, resulting in The Street Profits becoming the brand new champions.

This could send a message to Roman Reigns, who is scheduled to compete later that night and also the following month in Saudi Arabia. More importantly, it will add an element of uncertainty to a pay-per-view that, on paper, does not really seem all that intriguing.

Similarly, he could also show up later in the night and cost Roman Reigns the Universal Championship.

