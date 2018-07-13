WWE Extreme Rules: 5 Potential finishes for Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax

Who will come out on top when Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss make history on Sunday night?

Alexa Bliss defends her Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax this weekend at Extreme Rules in an Extreme Rules match and to say that these two women already have history would be an understatement.

Jax and Bliss were once best friends until The Goddess finally revealed her true colours ahead of WrestleMania and Jax then went on to defeat her for the Raw Women's Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Irresistible force was then able to defeat Bliss at Backlash to retain her Championship and it was thought that their issues were finally over.

Bliss then cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at the pay-per-view of the same name to lift the title for a third time, which has set up this contractual rematch between the two women. Former UFC Champion and Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey will be at ringside for this match after Bliss cost her the chance to become Champion last month when she cashed in her contract.

#5 Alexa Bliss retains her Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss knows how to go extreme for the Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss has been one of the frontrunners in the WWE Women's Division throughout the Women's Revolution and is one of its most popular female wrestlers. There is a reason why Bliss has been part of every Women's Championship match on her respective brand ever since she was promoted back in 2016 and even though she steps into her first ever Extreme Rules match this weekend, she is expected to adapt.

Alexa defeated Bayley last year in the first ever Women's Kendo on a Pole match so she definitely knows how to take it to the extreme and this weekend she could prove that if she retains against Nia Jax.