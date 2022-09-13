5 worst match stipulations to happen at WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules has featured some memorable matches and feuds throughout its history. John Cena and Brock Lesnar had an intense Extreme Rules bout that was Lesnar’s first WWE match back in 2012.

A ladder match featuring Christian and Alberto Del Rio in 2011 saw Christian capture his first World Championship in WWE. And who could forget the Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman? It is certainly one of the best "cinematic" style matches in the company's history.

These are just some of the better matches that took place at Extreme Rules, but what about some of the worst? Better yet, let’s dig a little deeper and talk about the worst match stipulations of all time. These are the matches that many within the WWE Universe wish we could forget.

#5 – "Handicap Hog Pen Match" – Santino Marella vs. Chavo & Vickie Guerrero (Extreme Rules 2009)

The Handicap Hog Pen Match was a grimy affair

Prior to this, the most memorable hog pen match occurred in 1995 and featured Henry Godwinn and Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Triple H). The difference between that match and the Handicap Hog Pen match was that at least Triple H and Godwinn did their best to make the match as good as it could be.

In this match, we got another comedic act just to humiliate the Guerreros and put over "Santina Marella" in an angle that was just time-filler on WWE television to begin with.

To top it off, the winner of the match became “Miss WrestleMania”, a crown that Santino Marella won at WrestleMania 25 to begin this entire storyline. Granted, the match had comedic value and got a few chuckles, but nothing more and nothing less than that.

#4 – "Extreme Makeover Match" – Beth Phoenix vs. Michelle McCool (Extreme Rules 2010)

Michelle McCool smashing an ironing board over Beth Phoenix in one of the worst match concepts in WWE history.

Take the basic hardcore match, dumb it down and use stereotypical feminine objects such as ironing boards, make-up products, and hairspray, and you’ve got the concept of an Extreme Makeover match.

Let's give credit where it's due to Beth Phoenix and Michelle McCool for working this match to begin with and attempting to make it work to the best of their abilities.

The match just didn’t go over well at all, considering you couldn’t really use make-up products as weapons, making the whole gimmick impossible to get over with the WWE Universe.

If anything, the most memorable part about the match was seeing The Glamazon capture her third WWE Women’s Championship at the conclusion of this horrific matchup.

#3 – "Country Whipping Match" – Jerry “The King” Lawler & Jim Ross vs. Jack Swagger & Michael Cole (Extreme Rules 2011)

It's A Work @IAWwrestling



Like that time Jack Swagger and Michael Cole defeated Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross in a Country Whipping Tag Team Match at We’ve talked about the extreme, but what about the offbeat matches of Extreme Rules?Like that time Jack Swagger and Michael Cole defeated Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross in a Country Whipping Tag Team Match at #WWE #ExtremeRules in 2011. We’ve talked about the extreme, but what about the offbeat matches of Extreme Rules? Like that time Jack Swagger and Michael Cole defeated Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross in a Country Whipping Tag Team Match at #WWE #ExtremeRules in 2011. https://t.co/SojD9wAyI8

This match was at the heart of the rivalry between Jerry Lawler and Michael Cole. Giving the devil his due, Cole was (arguably) one of the most hated heels in WWE history, and it wasn’t hard to hate him given his obnoxious behavior and mannerisms.

Heading into Extreme Rules, a “Country Whipping Match” was booked for the 2011 Extreme Rules event. In essence, it was a basic leather strap match, which was simple and to the point.

However, considering that you have Michael Cole and Jim Ross - who have no wrestling experience whatsoever - an aging Jerry Lawler who was pushing 60 years old at the time, and Jack Swagger (Jake Hager), who was the only superstar that could work in the match, this thing was doomed from the start.

Instead of touching all four corners in a traditional strap match, each competitor had their own strap they could use and could win the bout via traditional pinfall or submission. Seeing how underwhelming the match was, it’s no surprise that this stipulation was never seen again on WWE television.

#2 – "Wee-L-C Match" – El Torito vs. Hornswoggle (Extreme Rules 2014)

TheAaronBRAND: Starting over. @TheAaronBRAND_ 11.) El Torito (w/ Los Matadores) vs. Hornswoggle (w/ 3MB)- Extreme Rules 2014 (WeeLC match; ***½)



Who could’ve ever known how legitimately great this would be. Mini commentators, mini refs, fast-paced, everyone at ringside took some sort of bump. Just absolute fun chaos. 11.) El Torito (w/ Los Matadores) vs. Hornswoggle (w/ 3MB)- Extreme Rules 2014 (WeeLC match; ***½)Who could’ve ever known how legitimately great this would be. Mini commentators, mini refs, fast-paced, everyone at ringside took some sort of bump. Just absolute fun chaos. https://t.co/cz27feUpwb

This was basically the "little people" version of the traditional TLC match. Dwarf wrestling was a draw many years ago, but by 2014, this style of wrestling was outdated and didn't have the same charm it once had.

That’s not to say this match wasn’t entertaining at times, as both El Torito and Hornswoggle did put on a fun contest that got over well with younger viewers. However, the idea behind the match may have hurt the “Extreme Rules” concept for the pay-per-view in 2014.

The match was one and done, and will most likely never be seen on WWE television ever again.

#1 – "Kiss Me Arse Match" – Sheamus vs. Dolph Ziggler (Extreme Rules 2015)

You have two of the best in-ring workers WWE has to offer. You can give them any type of match to work with (Steel Cage, Falls Count Anywhere, Ironman, etc.) and these two will likely steal the show.

But instead? We get a “Kiss Me Arse” match, where the basic concept is, as you’d expect, the loser has to kiss the winner’s “arse” after the match.

At the conclusion of the match, which saw Dolph Ziggler pick up a victory over Sheamus. Sheamus tried to escape, but to no avail. Instead of performing the deed, he delivered a low blow to Ziggler, hit him with the Brogue Kick and then had Ziggler kiss his backside instead.

Not much more you can say about this, other then it’s highly unlikely we will ever have to see this match concept ever again.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell