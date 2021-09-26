WWE Extreme Rules: Predicting the result of each title match scheduled for the pay-per-view – Big record in trouble, two major returns (26th September 2021)

We are a few hours away from Extreme Rules 2021. The match card is short but stacked with five important championships on the line.

We won't see the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, the RAW Tag Team Championships, and the Women's Tag Team Championships being defended at the show. Between shocking twists and huge returns, all the championship bouts are looking quite interesting on paper.

Here, we predict the results of each title match scheduled for Extreme Rules 2021. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Universal Championship match at Extreme Rules: Roman Reigns (c) vs. "The Demon" Finn Balor

Five years ago, Finn Balor became the first-ever Universal Champion in WWE history. The talented superstar was unfortunately forced to relinquish his title after he sustained a serious injury during the match and had to step away from the ring for almost a year.

Following his return, Balor established himself as one of the finest talents on the WWE roster, delivered several epic matches, and got himself over with the entire fanbase. But all of that was rewarded with him being restricted to mid-card rivalries.

He then went back to NXT and embraced his "Prince" gimmick that allowed him to become one of the best heels on the Black and Gold brand. Balor eventually returned to the main roster and went straight after Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship - a title that he never truly lost in the first place.

In an ideal world, he would beat Reigns to win the Universal Championship and craft a pro wrestling fairytale for ages at Extreme Rules. But this world is far from ideal, and WWE is probably not even considering this story-telling as one of their options.

Balor recently faced Reigns for the world title on SmackDown but lost after multiple illegal maneuvers adopted by The Bloodline. He then teased the return of "The Demon" - his undefeated alter-ego - that will now take on The Tribal Chief.

He got the better of Reigns and The Usos on SmackDown's final show before Extreme Rules, further raising doubts over his potential win at the pay-per-view. WWE might be inclined towards Roman Reigns successfully retaining his Universal Championship tonight at the back of an unfair advantage.

Since this is the only Extreme Rules match scheduled for the show, we will see both superstars go all out in their respective performances. It could have led to a lot of excitement over a potential end to Reign's title reign or The Demon's first-ever defeat on the main roster.

However, the creative team have already started hyping up Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns scheduled for Crown Jewel next month, and they initially promoted it as a title match. All these signs indicate towards The Tribal Chief winning his match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

It would be a smart decision to protect the "The Demon" persona, and thus, we might see The Usos offering assistance during the main event. Technically, it would be legal as there are no disqualifications in an Extreme Rules match.

Fans are expecting a memorable encounter between the two superstars, and we hope that it will do justice to both the superstars as well as their respective runs.

Brock Lesnar could also make an appearance either during or after the match to target Roman Reigns and add fuel to their rivalry. The creative team have backed themselves into a corner, and it will be interesting to see how they will move forward while ensuring that none of the three superstars involved look weak on the show.

Prediction: Roman Reigns beats "The Demon" Finn Balor to retain Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar returns at Extreme Rules

