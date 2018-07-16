WWE Extreme Rules results July 15th, 2018; latest Extreme Rules winners & video highlights

Things got extreme, as promised!

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt, aka the Deleter of Worlds, kicked off the show with their trademark double entrance. The RAW Tag Team Championship match was about to take place. Ronda Rousey was ringside in the audience although she was under suspension.

The pre-show saw Andrade Cien Almas beat Sin Cara while SAnitY beat The New Day in a Six-Man Tag Team match.

#1 Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt (c) vs. The B Team - RAW Tag Team Championship match

Matt and Bo kicked us off and Hardy took control right off the bat. Hardy hit a leg drop and Bo rolled out of the ring to recuperate. Matt made the tag and Bo said he wasn't scared but tagged in Curtis anyway. Wyatt took Axle to the corner and hit him with some big kicks and then a headbutt. Axle took a huge clothesline and Hardy was tagged in. Matt hit an elbow drop from the top rope and it resulted in a near fall.

Axle reversed a big move and tagged in Bo. The B team gained some momentum and Bo had Matt in a headlock. Curtis was tagged in and he had things in control but Matt changed things with a Side Effect. Hardy made the tag and Wyatt took out both his opponents with ease before Bo pushed Matt into Wyatt sending him out of the ring. Bo hit a snake-eyes DDT on Matt and got the three count; The B Team are the new RAW Tag Team Champions!

Result: The B Team def. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt and are the new RAW Tag Team Champions

Kurt Angle was backstage and said he contacted Paul Heyman but had failed to get through to Brock Lesnar to settle his next title match. Angle gave Brock an ultimatum: Brock has to show up on RAW the next day or settle his next title defence or Angle would strip him of the Universal title.