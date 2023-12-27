WWE faction to recruit 31-year-old star to win major titles for the first time despite forming over 9,000 days ago? Exploring the possibility

The Latino World Order is one of WWE's most popular factions. The group re-formed in 2023 under the leadership of Rey Mysterio, but the faction was first created over 9,000 days ago on October 5th, 1998, in World Championship Wrestling.

The group has had mixed success in terms of championship glory. Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship while part of the WWE stable. Meanwhile, Dragon Lee, who is an unofficial member, has won the North American Championship.

No female star has managed to win gold as part of the group, nor has a tag team won titles while in the Latino World Order. Rey Mysterio and company could change that if they recruit Elektra Lopez to the stable. Based on the events of NXT this week, the idea seems feasible.

Elektra Lopez was shown in a segment where she happily greeted Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Dragon Lee. Prior to their WWE main roster call up, Cruz and Wilde were part of Legado del Fantasma with the talented and powerful Lopez.

There's a chance that their meeting could lead to Elektra following the stars to the main roster. From there, Elektra could potentially form a tag team with Zelina Vega. The Latino World Order stars could then challenge for and potentially win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Santos Escobar has a major opportunity on WWE SmackDown

While it remains to be seen whether the Latino World Order will expand heading into 2024, one former member could have the biggest opportunity of his career. The man in question is Santos Escobar.

The Emperor of Lucha Libre is part of the ongoing United States Championship Tournament. He will compete in the final on WWE Friday Night SmackDown New Year's Revolution. Santos will be battling Kevin Owens.

Escobar has already managed to defeat both Dragon Lee and Bobby Lashley in the opening rounds of the tournament. If he manages to get past The Prizefighter, Santos will then be able to go one-on-one with Logan Paul for the coveted United States Championship. This will be the biggest spotlight of Santos' career.

The odds of Santos advancing has increased considerably for two reasons. For starters, Kevin has a broken hand that Escobar can and will take advantage of. Owens injured is a major handicap.

Beyond that, Santos Escobar now has friends on SmackDown. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo made their main roster return as part of a new group with The Emperor of Lucha Libre. Given Owens doesn't have Sami Zayn around, he may be outmatched.