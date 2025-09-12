WWE fans do not care about The Rock vs Cody Rhodes for one major reason

  • home icon
By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 12, 2025 17:15 GMT
The Rock could return (image via WWE)
This week has been filled with rumors about WrestleMania 43 taking place in Saudi Arabia and the fact that this could be the biggest show WWE has ever produced.

It seems that reports suggest that The Rock could return to WWE to finally face off against Cody Rhodes, a match that was teased last year, but then seemingly scrapped.

Not only this, but The Rock returned back in January and rather than set up a match with Rhodes at WrestleMania, he broke character to praise the star before walking away from the company again.

The Rock has since claimed that he is now focused on his movie plans, which means that he has written himself into the company's biggest storyline, had Travis Scott invade the WrestleMania main event, and has not even thought about any endgame.

John Cena turned heel to be part of a stable with two men who aren't even part of WWE anymore.

The Rock vs Cody Rhodes is no longer a draw for WWE

It's a surprise since fans were entertained by the build-up to WrestleMania 40, but after the show, when The Rock took some time away from the company, fans seemingly turned against him.

The Rock opted to walk away, he then had input in the storylines that continued and ruined the whole story when he broke character on the RAW launch show and opted to communicate with Rhodes and praise him for becoming the company's Quarterback.

It's unclear why this decision was made; this spoiled any future plans that Rhodes and Rock had and now two years down the line, it's hard to believe that fans would be invested in the match, no matter how it's built.

It's also worth pointing out that in Saudi Arabia, if this is the main event, it would be taking place in the afternoon.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
