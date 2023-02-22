Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest superstars to grace a WWE ring. He is a certified legend who commands attention from his peers, carving out a legacy as perhaps the most iconic cruiserweight in wrestling history.

Mysterio is someone who is often disrespected in WWE storylines by his fellow superstars, only for him to shut them up like only he can. However, his latest rating in the WWE 2K23 game has created controversy, with plenty of fans calling it an act of disrespect from WWE.

The luchador has received an 82 rating in WWE 2K23, which is not the worst rating in the world. However, when you realize that he was 90-rated in WWE 2K22 and has been massively nerfed this year, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense. Indeed, it does look like WWE and 2K have dropped the ball on this one, massively nerfing the legend in their latest offering.

Rey Mysterio is someone who will not be bothered in the least by such an act. Nevertheless, fans of the former World Champion reckon he should have been rated a bit higher. Hopefully, he teaches Dominik Mysterio a lesson that impresses the makers well enough for a mid-game buff.

Fan reactions to Rey Mysterio's rating in WWE 2K23

As predicted, fans were up in arms upon seeing Rey Mysterio's WWE 2K23 rating. Many were shocked at the nerf hammer hitting him this hard and took to social media to give their opinions. Here is a compilation of some of the reactions:

As you can see, Mysterio's WWE 2K23 rating reveal was met with an overwhelmingly negative reaction, with many fans questioning its legitimacy. One can only hope WWE and 2K respond to the backlash and give him a mid-year buff to the number he deserves. It doesn't need to be as high as his 90 in the previous game, but it's enough to make him viable and competitive.

