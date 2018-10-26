WWE Fantasy Booking: 5 Signs That Prove Aiden English Hacked Lana

In this article, we look at a few signs which prove Aiden English hacked Lana

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Lana recently revealed that her Instagram account had been hacked by unknown mischief-makers and that they'd been pulling an elaborate iPhone prank on her fans by means of her Instagram account. While her IG account seems to have been brought under her control once again, The Ravishing Russian is understandably livid over being hacked.

Lana addressed the hackers on both her Twitter as well as Instagram accounts and warned them for the same -- however, what makes this situation all the more intriguing is that her Instagram account being hacked seems to have come at a rather convenient time, so to speak.

In this era where digital promotion and media services reign supreme, the WWE much like several other corporate giants has been known to utilize the power of social media in order to promote its product and at times even use it to advance its TV storylines. Today, we are going to be looking at a few shockingly under-the-radar signs which prove that it was Aiden English who hacked Lana... While the following storyline is pure speculation on our part, it could possibly come to fruition very soon...

#5 Aiden English's stoicism

Rusev has quite literally beaten Aiden English black and blue over the past few weeks

Firstly, the very fact that Aiden English betrayed his long-term tag team partner and close friend Rusev, in and of itself came as a huge shock to the WWE Universe. However, in the weeks that followed English went on to create a huge controversy with his "One Night in Milwaukee" fiasco -- accusing Lana of having an affair with him, behind Rusev's back. Now, while Lana eventually revealed the Milwaukee video in its entirety to the world; proving that there wasn't even a semblance of an affair between her and English, the latter's stance seems to have weakened to a great extent...or so we thought.

English is a cunning heel who, surprisingly enough, has been dominated in each and every battle he has had against Rusev over the past few weeks. Resultantly, The Drama King seems to be keeping a low profile courtesy the absolute drubbings he has been receiving from The Bulgarian Brute. Nevertheless, that may very well be because English has something even more sinister than the One Night in Milwaukee drama, in store for Rusev and Lana -- something we'll touch upon very soon...

