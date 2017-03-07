WWE Fastlane 2017: 5 terrible booking decisions

These booking decisions ruined the PPV.

by Akash Cillanki
07 Mar 2017

Where did Fastlane go wrong?

The last pay per view before Wrestlemania is now official behind us and what a disappointing show it turned out to be. On what was supposed to be a night that built all the big feuds going into the final stretch on the road to Wrestlemania, Fastlane failed to deliver on most fronts.

This was the biggest opportunity to build some real hype for The Grandest Stage of Them All but we ended up with an episode of Monday Night Raw dressed up as a PPV in the form of Fastlane.

Fingers can be pointed squarely at WWE Creative for the underwhelming event, as questionable booking decisions left wrestling fans around the world disappointed by the lack of initiative to the make the event something special.

So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at 5 terrible booking decisions from Fastlane 2017 which made the show so forgettable:

#5 Braun Strowman losing clean

Of course, Reigns beat Strowman (Pic credits: All Wrestling Superstars)

Braun Strowman has been billed as an unstoppable monster in recent months and it has done wonders for his image. He has been genuinely over with the crowd and his wrestling ability has come along leaps and bounds. The man did a kip up for Gods’ sake!

This feud with Reigns was basically expected to be an opportunity to bring The Undertaker into play and set up Taker vs. Reigns for Wrestlemania, while still giving Braun a legitimate push by taking on The Big Dog.

The most logical thing to do would have been to introduce The Deadman into the mix and allow Strowman to walk away with the win. But, Vince McMahon deciding to be Vince McMahon, just said screw it and booked Reigns to win the match clean after eating a Running Powerslam through the announce table.

This soured a great match between the two and only further alienates the crowd from Roman Reigns, while stopping Strowman’s momentum dead in its tracks. Great booking decision, WWE. You should be proud of yourselves.