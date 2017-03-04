WWE Fastlane 2017: 5 twists that could happen at the PPV

Will be see a big shift in the WrestleMania plans?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 16:33 IST

Fastlane could be a really strong show.

WWE Fastlane is right around the corner and boy oh boy are we getting close to WrestleMania 33. So close, in fact, that it's unbelievably odd that we still have a pay per view to get to before we really ramp up the build for the showcase of the immortals. That being said, Fastlane is setting itself up to be a pretty fun night of wrestling.

There are title matches, grudge matches and a lot of room for surprises heading into the Milwaukee event with a blockbuster eight matches announced for the card thus far. We aren't saying all of them will be five-star classics, but what we are saying is that there's a certain degree of excitement in the air as fans anticipate some big developments on Sunday.

Of course, we've been in this position before and been let down dramatically by WWE, especially when it comes to Fastlane. However, if the New Day are to be believed then positivity is the key to happiness, which is why we're here to wet your appetites ahead of the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania. Sorry, but we just had to say it.

So without further ado, here are five twists that could happen at Fastlane.