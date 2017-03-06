WWE Fastlane 2017 Results March 5th 2017, Full Show Match Updates and Video Highlights

A historic night for WWE.

All eyes are set for WWE Fastlane taking place this Sunday at the BMO Bradley Harris Center in Milwaukee, WI. This RAW exclusive pay per view is the last one before the WWE Universe heads on to the grandest event of the year, WrestleMania 33. Many rivalries will come to a head as Sunday evening rolls by, and the WWE superstars take to the ring to put on a show for the thousands in attendance in Milwaukee and millions watching around the globe.

WWE Fastlane 2017 match card and results:

Participants Title/Match Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg Universal Championship Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Women’s Championship Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher Cruiserweight Championship Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass Tag Team Championship Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Pre-Show

Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar

Dar and Tozawa start us off. Tozawa takes Dar down but Kendrick attacks him from behind. Swann and Tozawa then clear the ring before they go to hit stereo suicide dives. However, they pulled out at the last moment after Kendrick and Dar hid behind Alicia Fox.

We came back from commercial to see Tozawa hit Kendrick with a dropkick before both men made tags. Swann came in hot and cleared the ring before hitting Kendrick with a baseball slide dropkick. Dar took advantage, sending Swann face-first into the ring post as the heels regrouped. Dar went to work on Swann’s arm as the heels isolated Swann. Swann finally hit back with a head kick to Dar before making a tag.

Tozawa came in screaming and hit Kendrick with a PK to the head followed by a Senton. Tozawa then went for a German but Kendrick managed to make a tag. Swann and Tozawa cleared the ring before hitting stereo suicide dives.

Swann and Dar were now the legal men as Swann hit two Rich kicks, one to both Kendrick and Dar. Tozawa then came in and hit a snap German Suplex on Kendrick before Swann hit a Phoenix Splash to Dar and pinned him.

Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa def. Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar

Main Card



Samoa Joe vs Sami Zayn

Joe attacked Zayn on RAW to set up this match, which was Joe’s first PPV match on the main roster.

The crowd were in full voice as this one started off. Zayn and Joe circled each other as Samoa Joe went for low side kicks, one of which caught Zayn and sent him reeling into the corner. Joe then hit a kick to Zayn’s chest before following it up with a submission attempt. Zayn reached the ropes and looked for a deep armdrag which was blocked by Joe.

Joe then took Zayn down with a short jab and followed it up with an Enzeguiri in the corner. Joe followed it up with a submission hold but Zayn manoeuvred out of it and hit Joe with the Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Joe’s reaction to almost getting pinned was a brutal Powerslam as the fans in Milwaukee started to chant “Joe”.

At this point, Zayn made a last gasp effort to roll Joe up which didn’t work out too well. Zayn headed to the top rope and Joe hit him with an enzeguiri before meeting him in the top rope. Zayn clubbed Joe in the head before flipping over and going for the Helluva Kick. Joe caught Zayn in midair and planted him on the mat before locking in the Coquina Clutch and getting Zayn to tap out.

Samoa Joe def. Sami Zayn