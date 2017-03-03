WWE Fastlane 2017: 4 Rumors you need to know

A WWE legend returns at Fastlane?

WWE Fastlane is the last PPV on the road to Wrestlemania

We’re just a couple of days away from the last PPV before Wrestlemania 33, WWE Fastlane. The Fastlane card is pretty stacked and features Goldberg challenging for a WWE championship for the first time in over a decade when he challenges Kevin Owens in the main-event for the WWE Universal Championship. The card also features Roman Reigns facing the “The monster among men” Braun Strowman.

Bayley will defend her RAW Women’s Championship for the first time against 4-time champion Charlotte as Charlotte bides to win back what she believes is rightfully hers. The RAW Tag-Team titles and the RAW Cruiserweight Championship will also be defends as Enzo-Cass and Jack Gallagher challenge The Club and Neville respectively.

Fastlane will also feature Samoa Joe’s first PPV match since his promotion to the main roster. Joe will face Sami Zayn, in a match that is sure to be a contender for match of the night.

Also on the card, we have “The Boss” Sasha Banks taking on the dominant Nia Jax. On the pre-show, the Cruiserweight Division brings a tag-team match as Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa team up to face Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar.

The rumor mill has been on fire in the lead up to Fastlane. Let’s take a look at some of the most pertinent rumors ahead of Sunday’s PPV.

Undertaker to appear and set up Wrestlemania match with Roman Reigns?

Will Undertaker cost Roman Reigns at Fastlane?

Roman Reigns will face Braun Strowman this Sunday at Fastlane in one of the marquee matches on the the card. How will the “guy” fare against the “monster amongst men”? The match itself should be a slobber knocker with both guys coming at each other with whatever they’ve got.

However, even though the match will be an all out brawl, some of the latest rumours suggest that the mattch may end in a non-finish. As per latest reports, there’s a significant chance that The Undertaker will appear near the end of the Reigns-Strowman match to set up his Wrestlemania match with Reigns, the seeds of which were sown during the 2017 Royal Rumble.

Strowman has been on a roll since the brand-split while Roman is always one of the best booked wrestlers in WWE. Both of them need to be kept strong and having Undertaker interfere is probably the best vehicle to do it.

