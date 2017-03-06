WWE Fastlane 2017: Winners and Losers

Almost everyone was a loser at WWE Fastlane, especially fans.

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh 06 Mar 2017

Goldberg shocked the WWE Universe at WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane came and went, leaving a large chunk of fans (including myself) with a sour taste in our mouths. What is the point of declaring a New Era when nothing ever changes in WWE?

If a current star, who gives it his all week in week out, can get wrecked in 22 seconds to part timer who hasn’t been in the ring for longer than 5 to 6 minutes in the last 10 years, why should fans tune in every week and bother watching? Clearly, WWE isn’t paying any heed to their declining ratings.

Anyway, enough about my rant on Goldberg for now. Overall, Fastlane was an atrocious PPV. The card was okay on paper but the booking was absolutely terrible. Let’s look into the details as we take a look at the winners and losers from Fastlane.

Winner #5

Cruiserweight Division

WWE’s Cruiserweight Division had its best night since the inception of the division in September. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann impressed in the pre-show match against Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick.

However, the real plaudits tonight are reserved for the encounter between Neville and Jack Gallagher, which was probably the match of the night. The two Brits left it all in the ring and even got a “this is awesome” chants from the fans in Milwaukee. If this match was anything to go by, the Cruiserweight Division can be on the verge of turning a corner.

Loser #5

Rusev

It’s hard to believe that the man who came out in a tank less than two years ago at Wrestlemania 31 to face John Cena is getting squashed by the Big Show. Really WWE? This habit of part-timers squashing the stars of today is an institutional disease that WWE just can’t seem to cure itself from, or rather, don’t want to.

A man who could potentially retire at Wrestlemania 33, who wasn’t even that big a draw during his peak years, just squashed the man whose undefeated streak on the main roster lasted just short of a year.