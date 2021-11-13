5 superstars who surprisingly have fewer WWE titles than Byron Saxton

On November 8th's edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE announcer Byron Saxton won his first title since making his in-ring debut for the company in 2010. Saxton pinned fellow announcer Corey Graves to win the 24/7 championship. However, he lost the belt seconds later to Drake Maverick.

Saxton's title reign for a glorified hot potato title isn't really meaningful. But it poses an interesting question: Are there superstars who have less championship gold on their resume than Byron Saxton? No disrespect to Saxton, but he is not an active member of the WWE roster.

A number of superstars on the active roster have had significantly larger roles on WWE TV, but have yet to win any championship title. Here are 5 active WWE Superstars who surprisingly have LESS championship titles than Byron Saxton.

#5) Mustafa Ali has never won a WWE title

Mustafa Ali's character is a man on a mission, constantly hunting for respect from the WWE locker room and fan base. His appearance and name may be the only thing holding him back from glory.

Ali made a powerful impact on WWE's 205 Live program and was a fan favorite during his first main roster run. After making his debut in the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, Ali could always be relied upon to provide an amazing match. He has played a role in many intriguing feuds and has been close to capturing gold on many occasions.

Ali failed to capture the Intercontinental and Cruiserweight Championship(s) on separate occasions. After being launched into the WWE title picture, he proceeded to lose a WWE title match at Fastlane in 2019.

Ali was at one point booked to win the 2019 Money in the Bank ladder match. Vince McMahon made a last-minute booking decision, adding Brock Lesnar to the match without anyone's knowledge. The Beast tossed the Chicago native off the ladder to get the briefcase.

Ali's most recent championship pursuits came during a brief feud with Riddle during the King of Bro's time as United States Champion. Ali lost championship matches on two separate occasions which ultimately led to the break up of RETRIBUTION.

Ali is now left with no allies and no championship to his name.

