5 WWE Finishers That Really Need to Go - Part Two.

Nia Jax

We're back with part two of selected WWE finishers which, in my own opinion, no longer belong in WWE.

The best finishing moves can connect with an opponent regardless of their size. The best finishing moves are quick, impactful and give a satisfying conclusion to the end of a match. The best finishing moves should be totally in line with a wrestler's moveset, their abilities and their characters.

Unfortunately, a number of current WWE finishers look either outdated, sluggish and not as hard-hitting as they should. Here, we'll take a look at another five of them!

#1. Bayley - Bayley-to-Belly Suplex

Bayley-to-Belly? No.

What on earth is WWE doing with Bayley and Sasha Banks right now? Their feud in NXT was white-hot and produced a couple of genuine contenders for the best WWE women's match in history. Fans have been waiting to see their feud carry over to the main roster and now, finally, it looks like it could be on. With a Bayley heel turn seemingly on the horizon, let's hope they can do their NXT feud justice.

Bayley is an excellent technical wrestler. Her great matches with the likes of Sasha Banks, Asuka and Nia Jax back in NXT proved this and she is right up there with the best when it comes to ability. The difference lies with her finisher. Whilst the majority of the women's roster use submission finishers: Charlotte Flair's Figure-8, Becky Lynch's Dis-Arm-Her, Natalya's famous Sharpshooter and Askua's Asuka Lock, Bayley finishes a match with a simple belly-to-belly suplex.

Excruciatingly named the "Bayley-to-Belly," it should not be a finishing move. It's just not impactful enough and is sometimes unbelievable; it's hard to believe that a belly-to-belly would put performers like Charlotte and Nia Jax down for the 1-2-3. Hopefully, Bayley will introduce an aggressive submission finisher to go in line with her new heel persona. Only time will tell.

