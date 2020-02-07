WWE forgot to include 6-time Champion in Royal Rumble despite advertising him

Royal Rumble matches are often chaotic

Xavier Woods has recalled how WWE forgot to add him to the 30-man Royal Rumble in 2014 despite originally telling him that he would be part of the match.

Speaking on The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast, the six-time Tag Team Champion discussed the build-up to the 2014 pay-per-view, which included him repeatedly saying on commentary that he would be in the Royal Rumble.

However, shortly before the event, Woods found out in a backstage meeting that WWE’s decision-makers had forgotten to include him on the list of people in the match.

“Then, before the Rumble begins, they have everybody sit down and have all the numbers. We have the Royal Rumble meeting, everybody got what number they were. At the end of it, I raise my hand and go, 'I didn't get a number.' For the past three weeks, I've been on WWE television, YA'LLS SHOW! You have told me to go out and explain that I am in the Rumble. Looked over the papers again. 'Must have ran out of space. Maybe next year.'” [H/T Fightful for the transcription]

As it turned out, Woods was also omitted from the Royal Rumble in 2015, despite fellow New Day members Big E and Kofi Kingston doing double-duty by entering the Rumble after already competing in a tag team match against Cesaro and Tyson Kidd earlier in the show.

