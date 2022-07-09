WWE SmackDown Results: Superstar attacks own tag partner; Surprise stipulation revealed for SummerSlam title rematch - Winners, Recap, Grades and Highlights (July 8th, 2022)

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline kicked off SmackDown. After the Tribal Chief was done being acknowledged, he asked Paul Heyman why he looked so worried. Heyman hesitated before saying that Brock Lesnar's return was very concerning to him.

Heyman said that he was worried that the Last Man Standing match might be too difficult for the Big Dog to win before Theory made his entrance, just to show off his Money in the Bank briefcase as a veiled threat to the champion before walking out.

WWE SmackDown Results (July 8th, 2022): The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal & Shanky

The Vikings isolated Jinder as the match began, and Shanky was dancing at ringside. Jinder broke out of a hold and tried to make the tag, but Shanky was not on the apron. The Raiders got their finisher on Jinder and picked up the win!

Result: Viking Raiders def. Jinder Mahal & Shanky

Jinder and Shanky were getting mauled by Erik and Ivar when The New Day made their entrance. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods mocked the Raiders and said they had 'a** beating tickets' before attacking them in the ring. The Vikings managed to take control of the situation and wiped them out before SmackDown continued.

Grade: C

We saw footage of Baron Corbin attacking Pat McAfee after Money in the Bank went off the air. Corbin showed up on commentary while McAfee was involved in a celebrity golf tournament.

Gunther was out next and said that there was no one at his level in the locker room before Shinsuke Nakamura walked out to the ring. The Intercontinental Champion said that the challenger had to earn the opportunity, so Nakamura challenged Ludwig Kaiser to a match.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown

Nakamura got a big snap suplex off the ropes early on before Gunther ran interference, letting Ludwig get some shots in. Back after a break on SmackDown, Shinsuke got some knees to the gut before Kaiser blocked a big boot and hit a suplex.

Kaiser dropped Nakamura but missed a knee strike, allowing Nakamura to land the Kinshasa for the win.

Result: C

After the match, Gunther hit Ludwig with three brutal chops as punishment for losing the match.

Liv Morgan was out next on SmackDown to celebrate her successful cash-in at Money in the Bank. Michael Cole told her that Ronda Rousey was looking for a SmackDown Women's Title rematch as early as SummerSlam, and Liv said that she was ready.

Natalya and then Ronda Rousey joined her in the ring, and the former champ said that she was going to take Morgan's title away at SummerSlam. Natalya attacked Rousey and sent her outside the ring. Liv took Natalya out and sent her outside before SmackDown continued.

Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya on SmackDown

Rousey was in a match with Natalya when we returned from a break, and she was going for Nattie's legs. Ronda herself struggled to walk with her injured knee, and Nattie chose to run away from the former champ before she caught up with her on the entrance ramp and proceeded to beat her down.

Rousey locked in an ankle lock on the apron before moving things back to the ring and locking in the hold twice more. Ronda transitioned into a knee bar before Natalya finally tapped out.

Result: Ronda Rousey def. Natalya

Grade: B

Drew McIntyre was backstage and hyped Clash at the Castle before saying that he would go after whoever wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Max Dupri was back on SmackDown with his models Mace and Mansoor, who showed off their 'tennis collection.'

Lacey Evans threw a fit for not being greeted properly by the crowd. After making her entrance thrice, she refused to compete and attacked her own teammate, Aliyah, with the Women's Right.

Los Lotharios vs. The Usos - Tag Team Championship Contender's match on SmackDown

The Lotharios took control of the match early on as they hit Jey with a double-knee strike and sent The Usos outside. Back in the ring, Humberto got an arm drag on Jimmy before Jey came in and hit a Samoa Drop.

Angel broke the pin, but Jimmy came in with a big superkick and took him out. Jey got the superkick on Humberto and made the tag to Jimmy before getting the 1D for the win.

Result: The Usos def. Los Lotharios

After the match, Kayla Braxton showed us footage of the Usos' botchy win at Money in the Bank and said that they will have a special guest referee at SummerSlam during the rematch.

Grade: B

Drew McIntyre vs. Butch - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Contender's match

Sheamus said that he was sick and unable to compete tonight before sending Butch in to compete for him.

Drew took Butch down early on and got a neckbreaker, despite a distraction from Ridge Holland. Drew got a quick claymore and picked up the easy win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Butch

Ridge attacked Drew after the match but took a Futureshock DDT before being sent outside. Sheamus tried to get into the ring but Drew got his sword and slashed the ring ropes before SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: C

Episode rating: B

Ronda Rousey hinted at a SmackDown Women's Title rematch at SummerSlam, while Shinsuke Nakamura challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

