WWE gearing up for 36-year old's in-ring return soon? What we know so far!

On WWE RAW, it's been a while since Tommaso Ciampa made his return. While Ciampa recently teased a feud against Shinsuke Nakamura, that did not work out as the Japanese superstar is now in a rivalry with Seth Rollins. However, the Stamford-based promotion does seem to have a plan for Ciampa.

WWE's vision for the 38-year-old was recently revealed on his Twitter account. Ciampa might cause the return of a superstar who has been away for quite some time now. The returning superstar in question is Ciampa's former DIY teammate Johnny Gargano.

On Twitter, Tommaso Ciampa shared a missing poster of Johnny Gargano. The poster revealed details about the 36-year-old wrestler, and towards the end, it mentioned if anyone saw Gargano, they were to contact Ciampa, for due reward. This post is the very first sign of Gargano's potential return to RAW.

If Johnny Gargano does return to the red brand, it could also lead to the reunion of DIY. Gargano last competed on television on 15th May 2023, when he took part in a Battle Royal to determine the No.1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Former WWE star claims he found Johnny Gargano

Since Tommaso Ciampa shared Johnny Gargano's missing post on Twitter, fans, and wrestlers have reacted to the same. While the post was met with a mix of hilarious and curious reactions, a former WWE superstar claimed he found Johnny Gargano, which led to the excitement of many.

The former superstar in question is Matt Cardona. Known as the King of the Indies, Cardona was popular as Zack Ryder in WWE, and was a hit among wrestling fans. Quote tweeting Ciampa's post, Cardona seemed to be joking. He wrote:

I found him! majorpodmerch.com/products/johnn…

Check out Matt Cardona's response to Tommaso Ciampa's missing post in the tweet below:

While Cardona claimed to have found Gargano, he linked the tweet to an action figure of Johnny Gargano. Since August 2022, Gargano has not been involved in the best of storylines. Hence, if the 36-year-old superstar is to return, it will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion chooses to book him.

While Gargano has not wrestled on television since May 15th 2023, he continued to wrestle on live shows. In his last outing inside the ring, Gargano faced Omos last month during a live show. Despite giving it his best shot, Omos managed to register a victory over the 36-year-old.

