WWE/GFW Rumours: Rey Mysterio now a free agent, WWE and GFW interested

Rey Mysterio set for a big return?

Rey Mysterio is a 3-time WWE Champion

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar and Lucha Underground star Rey Mysterio is now a free agent according to Sports Illustrated and apparently, WWE and Global Force Wrestling are interested in signing the former 3-time WWE Champion.

In case you didn't know

Rey Mysterio is one of the most famous luchadors of all time and made his name in WCW's famed Cruiserweight Division during the late 90's. Mysterio later signed with WWE after WCW folded and went on to transcend the Cruiserweight Division and became a main-eventer.

Mysterio signed for Lucha Underground in 2015 and went on to become a LU Trios Champion during his stay with the promotion.

The heart of the matter

According to Sports Illustrated, both WWE and GFW are currently in negotiations with Mysterio. Mysterio is a big name and both companies would benefit from signing the veteran.

The report says that GFW are keen to move away from the negative impact of Alberto El Patron being accused of domestic violence.

One thing that could sway Myterio to signing with the WWE is the Performance Center. Mysterio's son Dominick is training to be a pro wrestler and WWE's state-of-the-art training facilities could convicnce Mysterio to return.

What's next?

We'll have to wait and watch as to what Mysterio decides. He will make good money, regardless of which promotion he signs for but for GFW, he could really be pushed as the top star.

However, WWE's merchandising and marketing power could convince Mysterio to return to the promotion where he was at the top of his star power even though he may not get another shot at the world title.

Author's take

In my opinion, Mysterio should sign with the WWE. The benefits of signing with WWE definitely outweighs the benefits of signing with GFW.