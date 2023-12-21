WWE to give star The Undertaker's gimmick ahead of major repackaging that will change him completely? Exploring the possibility

The Undertaker is one of WWE's biggest legends of all time and, throughout his career, has shown exactly why fans love him. He had several interactions with the Deadman, including his time as Biker Taker. Now it appears that his character might be given to another star.

The Undertaker was not the first, nor the last star, to ride a motorbike into his matches as a wrestler. However, he was certainly the most iconic, and the gimmick is usually associated with him.

With Karrion Kross and Scarlett hinting at something new in their recent promo, the long-absent stars are returning and being wholly repackaged. While the same has not been confirmed, it makes sense, given their time away from the ring.

Now, Kross might have inadvertently dropped a hint about what his new gimmick may involve when he's back. He is usually a very serious star, and riding a bike down to the ring would suit his character completely.

The star recently got a certificate of completion from the Harley Davidson Riding Academy. While this might be a nod to his love for motorbikes, the star could also be readying himself for something bigger.

Kross could easily come down the ramp riding a bike, much like The Undertaker used to. It would suit him and add an interesting angle to his overall character in WWE.

It remains to be seen if that happens.

The Undertaker's gimmick or not, fans will be excited for Karrion Kross' return

While Karrion Kross had a really good run in NXT on the main roster, the star has not had similar luck.

After an initially lackluster run on the roster under Vince McMahon, he was released from the company. However, he was recently brought back and has since appeared to be on the verge of breaking through, but he has not had that iconic feud that he needs.

This character change and new feud might be exactly what he's been waiting for.