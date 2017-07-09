WWE Great Balls Of Fire 2017: 5 potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

Who will emerge victorious in the Ambulance match at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jul 2017, 20:01 IST

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns face off at Great Balls of Fire this weekend

Despite its ridiculous name, WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 sees one of the most stacked WWE cards in history and there are hotly-anticipated matches up for viewing throughout the night. Just a few hours away and coming from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, it promises to be one hell of a show.

With the card stacked as it is, you don’t expect any standout matches but there a few matches that promise great things and one of them is the Ambulance match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. Despite the match stipulation, the WWE Universe is really looking forward to seeing the Big Dog go up against the Monster Among Men.

This can be attributed to the fact that Strowman has been booked so strongly over the past few months, and his miraculous return from injury has made him look like a real threat to the WWE Universal Championship aspirations of The Roman Empire.

Speculation has been rife as to whether Vince McMahon will do a Vince McMahon and give Reigns yet another victory or if something different is on the cards. So, without any further ado, let’s get into our list of the 5 potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman at Great Balls of Fire 2017:

#5 The Undertaker returns to cost Roman Reigns the match

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns faced off in WrestleMania 33

Despite his apparent retirement, there have been murmurings that the Deadman has not yet departed into the night. The most recent example of this is Roman Reigns – the man who retired The Undertaker – calling him out during a Live Show a week or so ago.

What if, just what if, this was foreshadowing of what is to come? Who wouldn’t want to see The Phenom return for one final run in the WWE? He can interfere and cost Roman the match against Braun Strowman to set up an epic Wrestlemania 33 rematch at Summerslam 2017.

While it does protect Reigns and diverts all eyes away from his defeat, this is the least likely scenario in our list and comes in at number five.