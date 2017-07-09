WWE Great Balls Of Fire 2017: 5 potential finishes for Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss

Can The Boss best Little Miss Bliss at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jul 2017, 23:15 IST

Alexa Bliss vs Sasha Banks at Great Balls of Fire

Sasha Banks has finally returned to the WWE Raw Women’s Championship picture against Alexa Bliss after a period in the wilderness following Wrestlemania 33 which even included a cringe-worthy angle involving Alicia Fox. Thankfully, though, The Boss is back where she belongs.

Little Miss Bliss, on the other hand, has been at the top of her game over the past year or so. Following an impressive start to life on Smackdown Live following the Brand Split where she won the WWE Smackdown Live Women’s Championship, she replicated the process by winning the WWE Raw Women’s Championship when she moved to Monday Night Raw during The Superstar Shakeup.

She has looked unstoppable ever since, even squashing former champion Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules 2017. But, she now faces her biggest threat in the form of Sasha Banks and it will be fascinating to see how this title contest between the two gifted women ends at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017. It promises to be one hell of a ride.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 possible finishes for the Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss WWE Raw Women’s Championship match at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017:

#5 Bayley interferes to cost Sasha Banks the title

Bayley lost her Raw Women's Championship title to Alexa Bliss

I thnk we can all agree that Bayley has been horribly booked on the main roster and looks like a shadow of the woman who set NXT alight during her time in WWE’s Developmental Program. But, things can still be salvaged with a change. The person who can help salvage things is none other than Sasha Banks.

While rumours of a possible heel turn for The Boss have been swirling around since even before Wrestlemania 33 in order to restart her feud from NXT against The Hugger, WWE’s creative team can take a different direction for the same feud.

They could have Bayley turn heel and cost Sasha the title and hence set up an interesting juxtaposition from their NXT rivalry. It could be just what the doctor ordered in order to get Bayley's career back on track.