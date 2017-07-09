WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017: 5 potential finishes for The Hardy Boyz vs Cesaro and Sheamus

Who will emerge from WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 as WWE Raw Tag Team Champions?

09 Jul 2017

The RAW Tag Team Championship will be decided in a 30 Minute Iron Man Tag Team match

As WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 draws ever closer, we are can’t wait to see what one of the most stacked pay-per-views of the year has in store for us. Considering the name of the event, fans may have been left bemused, but make no mistake about it, this a must-see event.

One of the matches that seems to be flying under the radar this time around is the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match as the champions Sheamus and Cesaro defending their belts against The Hardy Boyz in the first-ever 30 Minute Iron Man Tag Team match.

With the amount of skill, speed, power, and athleticism these four men bring to the table, this could very well be the match that steals the entire show with a new stipulation that promises some kind of crazy finish.

And those potential finishes is what we’re here to discuss. So, without any further ado, let’s get into our list of 5 potential finishes for The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus and Cesaro WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match from WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017:

#5 Interference from The Revival costs Matt and Jeff the win

The Revival moved to Raw earlier this year

After a strong start to life on Monday Night Raw, The Revival were robbed of their momentum due to an injury and they haven’t been involved in any major feud since their return to the show. All that could change at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017.

The perfect feud for them to be taken seriously – as seriously as they were in NXT – would be against The Hardy Boyz. And what better way to get that rivalry up and running than to cost the brothers the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Cesaro.

The 30 Minute Iron Man stipulation ensures that there will be an edge of your seat end to the match and we could see Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder turn up allowing The Celtic Warrior and The Swiss Cyborg to retain their belts.