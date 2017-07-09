WWE Great Balls Of Fire 2017: 5 potential finishes for The Miz vs Dean Ambrose

Will it be The A-Lister or The Lunatic Fringe who will walk away from WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 as the WWE Intercontinental Champion?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jul 2017, 22:36 IST

The Miz will defend his Intercontinental Championship title against Dean Ambrose at Great Balls of Fire

The Miz and Dean Ambrose clash for the 142nd millionth time for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 as The A-Lister defends his gold against The Lunatic Fringe. I’m exaggerating, of course, but it really seems like these two have been going at it forever at this point.

This is hopefully the final chapter of this story for the time being. The only thing keeping fans still interested in this is how good The Miz is on the mic as well as the fact that there have been some truly strange elements such as The Bear, Lavar Bell taking his shirt off, LaMelo Bell using the N-word on live television, the formation of the Miztourage with Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas, as well as the tension between the Intercontinental Champion and his wife, Maryse.

All of these things will lose their shine sooner rather than later, and it is up to the WWE’s creative team to create a great conclusion to this story this Sunday at the Americal Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 possible finishes for The Miz vs Dean Ambrose WWE Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017:

#5 The Miz wins clean

Miz is a seven-time Intercontinental Champion

The whole appeal of The Miz these days is that he is one of the last true heels left in the company. He talks trash on the mic, uses every dirty trick in the book, and does whatever he can to come away with the victory. It’s predictable that he’s going to cheat to win.

So, why not use that sense of predictability and flip the script? The WWE’s creative team can change things up drastically by giving The Miz a clean victory over Dean Ambrose to put a definitive end to this story once and for all.

It’s a highly unlikely scenario considering how everything else has been happening but it is something the company could throw at us from out of left field.