WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Results July 9th 2017, Full Show Match Updates and Video Highlights

Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe finally face-off inside the ring.

Pre-Show

The preshow featured only one match with Neville defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Akira Tozawa.

Neville (C) vs Akira Tozawa (for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

The match itself was really good but it was marked by a terrible finish. Neville sent Tozawa crashing abdomen-first into the top tope before kicking him in the gut with a sidekick to finish him off and pin him.

Neville def. Akira Tozawa