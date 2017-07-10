WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 Results and Analysis: Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

WWE Great Balls of Fire commences as Enzo Amore takes on Big Cass.

The second big match of the night comes in the form of Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

The second match on the card for Great Balls of Fire commenced as Enzo Amore made his entrance and went on a long monologue about how he was betrayed by his brother. Big Cass entered second and we got a taste of his brand new entrance music.

The match began as Enzo ran straight at Cass but got knocked down to the mat. After being on the receiving end of an aggressive attack into the corner, Enzo got caught in a submission before a big splash into the corner from Cass. Enzo tried to fight back as best he could but got thrown around by his former partner. Cass sent his boot crashing onto Enzo before he picked him up and threw him out of the ring and into the barricade. The referee began to count as Enzo just made it to the ring in time.

Cass mocked Enzo for not taking the loss and connected with a huge big boot before pinning him and getting the victory over his former tag-team partner.

Result: Big Cass def. Enzo Amore

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com