WWE is doing a great job bringing Gunther along slowly

When WWE comes across a prospect that shows enormous potential, it usually turns out one of two ways: The youngster is either pushed when they aren't ready and fail, or the company does everything right and a star is born. There never seems to be much middle ground. In WWE, there are winners and there are wash-outs.

Right now, one of WWE's greatest finds has been Gunther. The 6'4", 300-pound Austrian strongman has been a super soldier in the ring, swatting away opponents with force and dominance.

His overhand chops are devastating, and there isn't a throw or a slam he doesn't know how to execute. Add in his stoic features and cold expression, and you have the makings of a wrestling machine.

That machine has now invaded Smackdown. So far, it's been all systems go for Gunther as he continues his winning ways.

Remember how people said WALTER would never sign with WWE, then he'd never leave the UK, or never be on the main roster due to his physique?

My do times change. Gunther is being presented like an absolute threat and his booking has been phenomenal since he's gone to Smackdown.

The performer formerly known as WALTER made a name for himself with a record-setting run as the NXT UK Champion, brutalizing and bashing his foes all the way.

Now? He's up to those same old tricks on the main roster.

WWE has set up Gunther to continue his dominance, but they are bringing him along at the proper pace

So far, Gunther has mostly wrestled preliminary opponents - the guys who are there strictly to make him look good. These human tackling dummies were booked by design, of course, to get the momentum going for WWE's dominant new character.

Now, they are starting to move the level of opposition up a notch. Gunther scored an easy win over current whipping boy Drew Gulak this week on Smackdown. And while the former Cruiserweight Champion isn't exactly a main event performer, it was a step forward in progression.

Gunther can continue to take 'baby steps' forward right now, since there's no rush to get him to the top of the card right away. The company's pace right now is perfect.

Let the big man squash some low- and mid-card talent for the time being. Be patient with Gunther and let him go on a streak of dominance. He's got plenty of time to marinate right now before you move him up to face more recognizable figures in the promotion.

The next step may be to get him a couple of easy wins at premium live events. Move him into contention for the Intercontinental Championship. So when he's fully ready? You can push him to the moon in a main event spotlight, because he has that kind of ability.

With Gunther, the question isn't about talent. It's about time. There's no need to rush. When it's finally time... Respect will be taken.

