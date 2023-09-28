WWE grooming two stars to become champions in the months to come? Exploring major possibility

WWE has ushered in a new era following the billion-dollar merger under Endeavor. The company is seemingly looking to have a more prospective approach and build stars for the next generation.

Two of the superstars who are currently under the spotlight are Bronson Reed and Grayson Waller. WWE might be grooming the two stars for the bigger stage and preparing to make them champions in the upcoming months.

Since his main roster debut earlier this year, Waller has been in the limelight as he was inserted in some of the most monumental moments. From making his main roster in-ring debut against Edge to sharing the ring with John Cena, the Arrogant Aussie had a dream start to his WWE career.

On the other hand, the company might have also shifted its focus to Bronson Reed. The company has been booking him strongly on the episodes of RAW lately, portraying him as a humongous force. It appears that Triple H has enormous plans for these two superstars going forward.

With Elimination Chamber 2024 taking place in their home country of Australia, the promotion might pull the trigger with these two superstars. There's a good possibility that Grayson Waller could win the United States Championship while Bronson Reed might capture the Intercontinental Title.

WWE might be preparing to give them a championship run, which is conspicuous from their recent bookings on their respective brands. It might be a matter of time before Bronson Reed and Grayson Waller capture a title on the main roster.

Is WWE building stars with the help of factions?

Over the years, WWE has significantly focused on building factions on the main roster. The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, and The LWO are some of the prime examples of it.

However, what remains noteworthy is that the Stamford-based company has been building individual characters out of the stables. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are arguably the biggest gains from The Judgment Day, as they have evolved into bigger superstars.

On the other hand, Jey Uso has emerged as a larger-than-life superstar from The Bloodline's storyline. He has reached an unfathomable stardom as a solo superstar, thanks to Roman Reigns' faction.

Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega are emerging superstars whose careers saw a huge spike after being part of the LWO. Their stocks went significantly high, with them getting much more recognition on the roster.

Therefore, it appears that the company has been building stars as part of factions as all the aforementioned names emerged as prominent superstars, thriving under the shadows of their respective stables.

