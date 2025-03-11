WWE Hall of Famer to compete in first WrestleMania match in 8 years? Exploring potential hint

WWE is currently on the Road to WrestleMania, and fans are excited. This year's Show of Shows will be in Las Vegas, and everyone is already placing their bets on the results. However, not everything can be pre-determined, including the return of a Hall of Famer, who could compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All for the first time in eight years this April.

Nikki Bella made her return to in-ring action in WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The 41-year-old hasn't had a WrestleMania match since 2017 when she teamed up with John Cena against The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Now, she could have a match in Sin City against none other than Chelsea Green.

Recently, Chelsea Green sat down for an interview with Metro, in which Nikki Bella's name was brought up. The Hot Mess revealed that she has been conversing with the two-time WWE Divas Champion, particularly about potentially facing each other in the ring. The reigning Women's United States Champion also mentioned that it is something the fans want and that anything can happen on the Road to WrestleMania.

"I’ve shared some words with Nikki Bella. I feel like, 'Look, we’ve had a friendship for years, now maybe it is time to step in the ring and square off, face off.' I don’t know! Vegas and WrestleMania in Las Vegas is just so special, because I think anything could happen," she said.

The Canadian continued:

"We really don’t know right now; we’re on the Road to WrestleMania! We don’t know where this is going to go; what storylines are going to be put into place. I feel like the people want it. So, should we give them what they want?"

It certainly would be an entertaining bout. However, at this point, it is nothing more than speculation.

WrestleMania or not, Chelsea Green and Nikki Bella are eager to face each other

Whether or not Nikki Bella returns for a WrestleMania 41 match remains to be seen. However, one thing is certain: she and Chelsea Green are eager to lock horns inside the squared circle. Following her Royal Rumble appearance, Bella mentioned the possibility of facing The Hot Mess, and the latter responded, seemingly excited about the idea.

In a backstage interview, Nikki was seen telling Jackie Redmond how she would like to kick Chelsea Green off her high horse. A fan shared this on X, where the Women's US Champion responded, claiming she is waiting for her "Nikki vs. President Chelsea moment!"

Taking this and Green's recent statements into account, she seems to be manifesting it. That said, only time will tell if her wish and the wishes of many in the WWE Universe come true.

