WWE Hall of Famer must return and finally end Roman Reigns' hold over The Bloodline

Jimmy Uso was kicked out of The Bloodline this week on WWE SmackDown after he refused to adhere to the rules of Roman Reigns once again. His brother Solo Sikoa was the one to hand the blow which meant that Jimmy was no longer allowed to stand side by side with his family. With The faction crumbling, a Hall of Famer could return to make The Tribal Chief see the right path.

𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⸜❤︎⸝‍ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ 1000ᵈᵃʸˢ @_RomansLegacy Crowning of Roman Reigns…



By Sika and Afa!!! Maybe Friday we’ll see them for the celebration! Crowning of Roman Reigns… By Sika and Afa!!! Maybe Friday we’ll see them for the celebration! https://t.co/Si4SRReZpt

Meanwhile, Jey Uso has another choice to make now since Roman Reigns claimed that he could still come back to the family despite Jimmy's betrayal. Many fans believed that Sikoa had finally chosen the right side when he stepped away from Reigns this week, but that was just a ploy as he remains his most loyal follower.

Roman Reigns clearly isn't ready to listen to reason which means that WWE may be forced to step up its plan to take him down. Whilst The Rock and Rikishi have both been on the radar over the past few months another member of the Anoa'i family could make his return to end Reings' hold over The Bloodline.

The legend in question is Reigns' father Sika.The Hall of Famer was last seen back at Hell in a Cell in 2020 where he crowned his son as The Tribal Chief.

How could Sika's return to WWE help with the current issues with Roman Reigns?

Sika can sit Roman Reigns down and try to explain to him that he cannot pull his family apart in this manner. He's a horrible "Head of the Table," and the family is going down a dangerous path.

If this fails, Reigns might become a much larger heel than he currently is. Sika was the one to make his son "The Tribal Chief" and he can also be the one to kick him out of the family. An enraged Reings can assaults his own father and the angle may show that he is too far gone.

The Bloodline saga is the most captivating storyline currently, but it need some new faces. Adding more Anoa'i family members to the story might help to elevate it further. So Sika could be a perfect fit.

Do you believe Reigns' father will be able to convince him to change his ways? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes