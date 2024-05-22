WWE Hall of Famer picks Roman Reigns & more - 3 biggest betrayals that can happen at King and Queen of the Ring

We are inching closer to the next WWE Premium Live Event, the King and Queen of the Ring. The upcoming show has five massive matches booked for the night, including three championship bouts. Additionally, the remaining two matches will crown the next King and Queen of the Ring.

With several high-stakes in-ring battles booked for the night, there are equally high chances of jaw-dropping betrayals. Top superstars booked to compete at the upcoming PLE may be unaware of the real intentions of their closest allies. Others may have to take the blow despite not being on the show.

Here, we look at the three biggest betrayals that can transpire on WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE:

#1. Liv Morgan reveals shocking new allies during the title match

Liv Morgan is set to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is determined to get her hands on the gold and end her revenge tour, having promised to take everything from arch-nemesis Rhea Ripley.

The creative team has positioned Morgan as a strategic heel who smartly looks out for her best interests despite the intense title rivalry. She was recently spotted with Finn Balor after her secret meetings with Dominik Mysterio, which had already raised questions. Morgan could land the most significant blow to Rhea Ripley by using Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor as her allies during the title match.

The Judgment Day members could help Morgan beat The Man for the WWE Women's World Championship. It would kickstart her title reign on an epic note and set up a massive title feud with Rhea Ripley when the latter returns from her injury.

#2. Paul Heyman picks Roman Reigns over Solo Sikoa-run Bloodline

Solo Sikoa has repeatedly mentioned that he is speaking with Roman Reigns behind the scenes, but Paul Heyman isn't convinced. The Bloodline has helped Tama Tonga advance in the King of the Ring tournament, and he is now set to take on Randy Orton in the semi-final on SmackDown this week. The Sikoa-run Bloodline could resort to weekly tactics and help The MFT book a spot in the final, where he will face Gunther.

If that happens, we could see Solo Sikoa order unpleasant tactics for Gunther to ensure the King of the Ring crown comes to The Bloodline. However, this may finally push Paul Heyman over the edge, who would abandon the new Bloodline and choose to serve as The Wiseman solely to Roman Reigns.

#3. Otis betrays Chad Gable in the WWE Intercontinental Championship match

Chad Gable's brutal heel turn has seen him target Sami Zayn and his Intercontinental Championship. The Alpha Academy leader has left no stone unturned in humiliating fellow members of his stable, Maxxine Dupri, Akira Tozawa, and Otis.

While Dupri and Tozawa couldn't bring themselves to help Gable, Otis unwillingly attacked Sami Zayn during the singles match on WWE RAW, which helped the Alpha Academy leader pick up a victory.

But it is worth noting that Otis apologized to Sami Zayn after the match, hinting that he isn't entirely on board with the heel run. Otis is set to accompany Chad Gable when the latter takes on Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. This Triple Threat encounter would also feature Bronson Reed.

The match could see Otis finally turn on Gable after the past few weeks of humiliation on WWE RAW. Thus, the former Money in the Bank winner may be pivotal in costing Chad Gable his title match. It could set up their brief feud and potential new additions to the stable. Sami Zayn will walk out as champion, and none of the superstars' credibility will be hurt.