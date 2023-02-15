WWE Hall of Famer once purposely beat up The Undertaker

Before joining WWE in 1990, The Undertaker did not have the best start to life in a wrestling ring.

On June 26, 1987, he performed as Texas Red against the experienced Bruiser Brody at a WCCW event. Having limited wrestling knowledge, the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer tried to take the initiative by telling Brody what to do during the match.

In 2019, The Undertaker recalled on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show how Brody took exception to his demands:

"I grab an arm, so I'm standing there with a standing armbar. I just grabbed it, right? So he's about to shoot me off [against the ropes] and I yelled, 'Clothesline.' I'm calling the match! I ain't got no brains! All of a sudden, that furry boot came up out of nowhere, man, and wham, he whacked me with that boot. My eyes rolled back in my head. I was like, 'Oh, wow, okay.'"

The Undertaker also spoke on The Joe Rogan Experience about Brody purposely hitting him hard from that moment on:

"I deserved it. He was giving me a lesson that I needed to learn. Anyway, a couple of minutes later, boom, he pins me, and that was it."

Brody passed away on July 17, 1988, after being stabbed to death backstage at a wrestling event in Puerto Rico. He was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as part of the Legacy Wing.

The Undertaker also received a painful chair shot

Midway through the match, Bruiser Brody threw his rookie opponent outside the ring and struck him with a metal chair containing wooden slats.

During his interview with Steve Austin, The Undertaker explained how much the chair shot hurt:

"He came back, full force, with that chair right across my shoulder blades. When I tell you the wood snapped, that is not an exaggeration. There were slats of wood flying everywhere. It sounded like a gun went off."

Three years after the match, The Deadman joined WWE and quickly became one of the company's star attractions.

