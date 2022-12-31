WWE Hall of Famer is "really surprised" Triple H has not signed top New Japan star 

Since becoming head of WWE creative, Triple H has brought quite a few erstwhile stars back and introduced new ones. One star who Kurt Angle thinks The Game should sign is Zack Sabre Jr.

The British performer has been in the business for almost 20 years and has competed in top promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling, All Elite Wrestling, and Ring of Honor.

Speaking on his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, the former Olympic gold medalist questioned as to why WWE had not signed Zabre to the company by now.

"I am really surprised that he is not in the WWE right now," Angle said. "I don't know where he is right now, but I really believe that if he would've been exposed to WWE, I believe they would've picked him up in a millisecond. I'm not sure why they haven't yet. I know he's pretty well known now, especially the indie circuit and other wrestling promotions. So, I'm not sure why WWE hasn't picked him up yet." H/T Wrestling Inc

Zack Sabre Jr. briefly worked in the WWE in 2016 along with stars like Johnny Gargano, Kota Ibushi, and Tommaso Ciampa. Together, they competed in the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic tournament.

Kurt Angle praises Triple H's wrestling mind

Despite the fact that filling Vince McMahon's shoes is no easy task, The King of Kings is arguably the best available mind for the job.

Continuing to speak on the Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion complimented the in-ring skills and business IQ that The Game possesses.

"For me personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. Not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is well-educated, he loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife [laughs]. He cherishes it, and he’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it." H/T Fightful

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle 🥛 #yousuck Thank you @tripleh @wwe Now back to being retired… until next time Thank you @tripleh @wwe Now back to being retired… until next time 😆😃 🥛 #yousuck https://t.co/TUAI7HDUa5

Kurt Angle was recently welcomed back to WWE in his hometown of Pittsburgh as the company celebrated his birthday on SmackDown.

What have you made of Triple H's time as head of WWE creative so far? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes