WWE Hall of Famer to return after 96 days and help AJ Styles win the Intercontinental Title? Exploring SummerSlam possibility 

Dominik Mysterio will officially defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025. After relentlessly pursuing an IC Title shot against Dominik, Styles will now look to secure the gold at the summer spectacle. However, while The Judgment Day might interfere during the match, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio could return and help The Phenomenal One achieve his goal.'Dirty' Dom has ducked defending the IC Title against AJ Styles for a long time now, claiming he wasn't medically cleared to compete. He was finally forced into taking a medical re-evaluation by Adam Pearce on the latest episode of RAW. After the test was done, the IC Champion got cleared and will now face Styles at the forthcoming PLE.While The Phenomenal One is the firm favorite to win the bout, there is a strong possibility that The Judgment Day could come to the aid of their stablemate. That said, in a shocking twist, Rey Mysterio might return and help AJ Styles secure the victory.The WWE veteran has been sidelined with an injury for 96 days as of this writing, which he sustained in a six-man tag team match on the go-home edition of SmackDown before 'Mania 41. That said, Rey might make his massive return at The Biggest Party of the Summer and help AJ Styles become the Intercontinental Champion.Interestingly, this could intensify the feud between the Mysterios in the future as part of a blockbuster storyline. That said, this angle is speculative at this point. The WWE Universe will have to wait to see the turn of events at SummerSlam 2025.AJ Styles to turn heel and join The Judgment Day after they betray Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam?While many viewers might expect The Judgment Day to help Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship, a major betrayal could unfold at SummerSlam 2025.In a shocking turn of events, AJ Styles might turn heel and join the villainous group after they help him win the IC Title, betraying Dominik. 'Dirty' Dom would then be kicked out of the faction, just as he did to Rhea Ripley a year ago.While this angle might sound promising, it is hypothetical as of this writing. It remains to be seen what surprises the Triple H-led creative team has for the WWE Universe at SummerSlam 2025.