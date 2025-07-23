  • home icon
  • WWE
  • AJ Styles
  • WWE Hall of Famer to return after 96 days and help AJ Styles win the Intercontinental Title? Exploring SummerSlam possibility 

WWE Hall of Famer to return after 96 days and help AJ Styles win the Intercontinental Title? Exploring SummerSlam possibility 

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Jul 23, 2025 18:55 GMT
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty
AJ Styles is introduced before a match against Logan Paul WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Dominik Mysterio will officially defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025. After relentlessly pursuing an IC Title shot against Dominik, Styles will now look to secure the gold at the summer spectacle. However, while The Judgment Day might interfere during the match, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio could return and help The Phenomenal One achieve his goal.

Ad

'Dirty' Dom has ducked defending the IC Title against AJ Styles for a long time now, claiming he wasn't medically cleared to compete. He was finally forced into taking a medical re-evaluation by Adam Pearce on the latest episode of RAW. After the test was done, the IC Champion got cleared and will now face Styles at the forthcoming PLE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While The Phenomenal One is the firm favorite to win the bout, there is a strong possibility that The Judgment Day could come to the aid of their stablemate. That said, in a shocking twist, Rey Mysterio might return and help AJ Styles secure the victory.

The WWE veteran has been sidelined with an injury for 96 days as of this writing, which he sustained in a six-man tag team match on the go-home edition of SmackDown before 'Mania 41. That said, Rey might make his massive return at The Biggest Party of the Summer and help AJ Styles become the Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

Interestingly, this could intensify the feud between the Mysterios in the future as part of a blockbuster storyline. That said, this angle is speculative at this point. The WWE Universe will have to wait to see the turn of events at SummerSlam 2025.

AJ Styles to turn heel and join The Judgment Day after they betray Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam?

While many viewers might expect The Judgment Day to help Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship, a major betrayal could unfold at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

In a shocking turn of events, AJ Styles might turn heel and join the villainous group after they help him win the IC Title, betraying Dominik. 'Dirty' Dom would then be kicked out of the faction, just as he did to Rhea Ripley a year ago.

While this angle might sound promising, it is hypothetical as of this writing. It remains to be seen what surprises the Triple H-led creative team has for the WWE Universe at SummerSlam 2025.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications