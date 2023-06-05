WWE Hall of Famer could return after initially refusing to step into storyline with SmackDown star

Lacey Evans has caused quite a stir over the past few days after she returned on WWE SmackDown in an attire that was very similar to Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter.

Slaughter's daughter has even stepped in to make it clear that it's not ok for Evans to take on his gimmick, but it appears that the former Marine isn't worried about the backlash.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Adding to the Lacey Evans / Sgt. Slaughter story… back in January WWE asked Sarge to appear in the Lacey return vignettes, where he would “teach” & pass down the Cobra Clutch. Slaughter adamantly denied any involvement. Adding to the Lacey Evans / Sgt. Slaughter story… back in January WWE asked Sarge to appear in the Lacey return vignettes, where he would “teach” & pass down the Cobra Clutch. Slaughter adamantly denied any involvement.

According to a report by WrestleVotes, Slaughter was originally asked to return to WWE to help Evans transition into her new character and then take on his Cobra Clutch. The report noted that he refused, and so WWE has pushed her character forward without his input.

Could Sgt Slaughter return to be part of a WWE storyline with Lacey Evans

Sgt. Slaughter's daughter could have commented on Evans' gimmick on a none public forum or even approached the company if she had an issue. The fact that this whole argument has been made public could mean that it's likely to become a storyline on-screen.

Evans has struggled to get her foot back on the ladder since returning from having her second daughter last year, and now this could finally be the traction she needs to be taken seriously.

Instead of Sgt. Slaughter being by her side and helping her to evolve into his character, it could be that the decision was made for him to be against her since he doesn't share her military history.

Currently, Evans is holding her own when it comes to the reactions to the tweets from Slaughter and his family, so it would be interesting to see if this boils over onto SmackDown this coming week.

Do you think Sgt Slaughter will return to the company to be part of a story with Lacey Evans? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

