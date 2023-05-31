WWE Hall of Famer returns? - 4 Possible surprising entrants for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will be taking place live in the United Kingdom! More specifically, the big show is set to air on Saturday, July 1, from The O2 Arena in London, England.

Two big bouts have been announced for the show so far, albeit they're ones that fans expected to see. London fans will see two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, one featuring male competitors and the other from the company's women's division.

None of the entries have been revealed for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but three qualifying bouts have been announced. Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark vs. Natalya, and Lacey Evans vs. Zelina Vega will occur within the next week.

Still, there are several spots left to fill. While the bulk, if not all, of the stars featured, will be decided in qualifying matches, there's a chance that somebody could be a surprise entry. This article will look at a handful of realistic options to be a surprise entry in the big-time bout set for England.

#4. Lita could be part of an extreme match

Lita on Monday Night RAW

Lita is a Hall of Fame superstar and one of WWE's most popular female athletes. She's a former women's champion who has been involved in major storylines and matches throughout the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression Era, and the modern era, including at WrestleMania.

The WWE Hall of Famer returned to television earlier this year and aligned with Becky Lynch. The two even won the Women's Tag Team Titles together. Unfortunately, Trish Stratus betrayed Lita, and the latter hasn't been seen since.

If any legend would fit in with a Money in the Bank Ladder Match, it would be Lita. The former Team Xtreme member was by the side of the Hardyz for much of the rise of the TLC Match. She was also associated with Edge, who won the first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Given her past, she'd be a perfect fit.

#3. Roxanne Perez could join WWE's main roster

Roxanne Perez is the future of WWE. At only 21, Perez is already a former NXT Women's Champion and a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. She has also competed on Main Event, SmackDown, and the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Many expected the former NXT Women's Champion to be called up in the 2023 WWE Draft. While the likes of Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Isla Dawn, Kayden Carter, Alba Fyre, and Katana Chance have joined RAW & SmackDown, Roxanne has been kept on NXT for now.

While she wasn't officially drafted to RAW or SmackDown, she could still be called up anytime. What better way for Roxanne to make a splash than by being a surprise entry in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Win or lose, Roxanne would make an immediate impression on fans.

#2. Aliyah could finally return to TV

Aliyah on SmackDown

Aliyah is one of the most underutilized superstars today. The talented Canadian joined the company in 2015 at just 20 years old. She has had stints on NXT and SmackDown since, even capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles once.

The Canadian star has been missing in action from WWE programming since last year. While she was initially injured, it is believed by many that she's been waiting to be brought back for quite a few months.

If the company wants Aliyah to return and she is healthy enough, it could be interesting if she returns to the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. If Bayley or IYO SKY are involved, two women who helped injure her, to begin with, the company could tell an interesting story.

#1. Charlotte Flair could return as part of the match

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated athletes in WWE history. She's held the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, Women's Tag Team Titles, and even other belts. She's also headlined WrestleMania and other Premium Live Events.

The Queen was last seen on WWE programming at WrestleMania 39. She had an epic encounter with Rhea Ripley but ultimately failed to defeat The Eradicator. Flair has been missing ever since.

Given Charlotte's constant presence in the title scene, Money in the Bank seems perfect for The Queen to return to action. She could win the briefcase, but at the very least, she'd provide more star power to the match and the SmackDown women's division moving forward.

