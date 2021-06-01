"If you feel like you need to go, then go" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals his conversation with Vince McMahon before leaving

Mark Henry has had an illustrious career in WWE and recently signed with AEW which left the wrestling world in a state of shock.

Since the beginning of his wrestling career, Mark Henry stayed with WWE prior to yesterday's announcement regarding him joining AEW. He and Vince McMahon have always had a good working relationship, and Mark Henry was even inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018

On the latest episode of Sirius XM's Busted Open, Mark Henry revealed a conversation he had with Vince McMahon and discussed what his current relationship was with the owner of WWE:

"Everybody knows me and Vince got love for each other, and more than love, respect. Me calling him and saying what needed to be said came from a place that was like a brother telling his older brother, 'Man I'm tired of being in the shadows. I feel like somebody beneath you is holding me back and if somebody is holding me back, I gotta go. I feel like I'm being held back and I'm not getting what I want and I want to be successful. I want to be able to earn more and get those pelts on the wall.' It was like the coolest thing, he was like, 'You know everything you need to know. If you feel like you need to go, I don't necessarily want it, but if you feel like you need to go, then go. I know you're going to be successful.'

Mark Henry's last appearance for WWE came earlier this year

Mark Henry and Randy Orton

Even though Mark Henry walked away from in-ring competition a few years ago, the World's Strongest Man was still kept close to the business by being involved in a backstage role in WWE.

Making sporadic appearances and cameos from time to time, Henry had fully embraced his role as an off-screen employee for WWE.

His last wrestling match took place in Jeddah at The Greatest Royal Rumble where he was a surprise entrant in the Battle Royal that headlined the show. He has also done some work as an analyst for WWE since his last venture inside the squared circle

However, Henry still did come on screen occasionally with his most recent WWE on-screen appearance being at RAW Legend's Night in January where he was threatened by Randy Orton.

