The Rock recently returned to WWE after being gone for a few years, and he's currently involved in the biggest feud going into WrestleMania XL. Even just two years ago, not many people would've imagined that he'd make his in-ring return at The Show of Shows this year. However, one WWE Hall of Famer predicted it a decade ago.

The Final Boss was one of the biggest stars during the Attitude Era. He won championships and headlined numerous events. However, he left the company and the entire wrestling industry at the height of his career to transition to acting, where he achieved even more success.

The Rock began making very few WWE appearances. After showing up on the October 4, 2019, episode of SmackDown, it took four years for wrestling fans to see him standing in the squared circle again. The rumors of him facing his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 never came to fruition. But after he made a surprise appearance on the January 8 episode of RAW, he teased a match against The Tribal Chief.

Fast forward to today, he'll be teaming up with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion instead to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL Night One in his first match since 2016. A clip recently resurfaced on X of wrestling legend Booker T from ten years ago saying he could expect to see The Rock compete at WrestleMania 40.

"He's a big-time superstar now, he's a multi-billion dollar actor now but wrestling is in your heart, it's in your blood. And it's something that really never goes away and I can expect to see Rock trying to sneak in WrestleMania 40 if he gets a chance," said Booker.

Booker T's prediction is about to come true ten years later in just a few days.

Where was The Rock's last match in WWE?

2024 marks eight years since The Rock last had a wrestling match. The last time he competed in the ring was at WrestleMania 32, where he had an impromptu match against former WWE star Erick Rowan. After the bell rang, he instantly hit the latter with a Rock Bottom and won the bout in 6 seconds.

The last time The Great One had a normal match (longer than 6 seconds) was at WrestleMania 29, where he dropped the WWE Championship to John Cena in the main event. Fans from across the globe are eagerly awaiting his in-ring return at WrestleMania XL.

