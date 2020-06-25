WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on The Undertaker's retirement

Shawn Michaels talked about The Undertaker retiring from WWE.

The Heartbreak Kid and The Undertaker have a storied history.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker in WWE

The Undertaker made the decision to walk away from WWE and announced his decision during the documentary, The Last Ride, which was released as a five-part series on the WWE Network. During the documentary, The Undertaker has talked about several different things, but one of the moments that stuck out was the time that he mentioned that there were times that he wished that he had actually retired from WWE at the same time as Shawn Michaels back in 2010.

You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end. #TheLastRide @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/JW3roilt9a — Undertaker (@undertaker) June 21, 2020

In a recent Facebook live with Sony Sports, Shawn Michaels talked about what he thought of The Undertaker retiring and how hard it can be to retire in the world of wrestling.

Shawn Michaels on The Undertaker retiring from WWE

Shawn Michaels opened up about The Undertaker retiring from WWE and said that he felt that for wrestlers to make that decision to retire was always difficult. This was no different for The Undertaker. He struggled with the decision and Shawn Michaels said that he understood the sentiment.

"Okay look, so each guy has to make that decision. All I can do is tell people. For as long as I've been doing this job for 35 years, I've watched people struggle with that. If it was so darn easy, it would not be a struggle. I recognize it can be a harsh cynical line of work, and some of that's earned, when it comes to retirement and stuff like that, it's a hard job to walk away from because it's a very difficult and unique job altogether. You always feel there are different aspects of it that you can still do. So that makes walking away from it particularly difficult. But I do, I remember him saying, 'Dude, you made the right decision.'"

Shawn Michaels went on to say that for him the decision to retire from WWE was not as difficult because his priorities had changed when he returned in 2002 and his family was everything. With that in mind, when the time came, he decided to finish off his wrestling career and spend more time with his family instead.

Advertisement

"For me, it was so impactful that everything after that, it was the proverbial second chance to me. Still today, it has been 20 plus years since. I can get emotional. I still don't wake up a day where I'm not appreciative."

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Sony Sports and h/t Sportskeeda. Meanwhile, remember to tune into WWE Blockbusters every night at 8 PM on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3!