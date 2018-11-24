7 Superstars who may be inducted in the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame

Could The Undertaker and Kane be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019?

To become a WWE Superstar, signing for the biggest wrestling promotion with millions of fans around the world, is probably what most pro wrestlers dream of; to win titles and accolades, and the hearts of fans is a bonus for most pro wrestlers. To be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame is possibly the pinnacle of every WWE and pro wrestler.

The WWE Hall of Fame has seen modern and yesteryear greats who have made a huge impact on the WWE. The names of those inducted - Hogan, Flair, Stone Cold, Angle, Sting - are some of the greatest names in the pro wrestling business.

The 2018 Hall of Fame was headlined by Goldberg, who won the top titles on WCW and WWE, while Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Hillbilly Jim, Mark Henry, and the Dudley Boyz were the others inducted into the class of 2018.

The 2019 Hall of Fame will most likely be held the weekend of WrestleMania 35, and will see a few iconic stars of the WWE inducted into the Hall of Fame. Here, we predict 7 Superstars who could be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame:

#7 Kane

One of the icons of the WWE in the last two decades, Kane - or Mayor Glenn Jacobs as he is known now after becoming the Mayor of Knox County, has been an ever-present feature in the WWE since the mid-90s.

The Big Red Machine has won numerous titles in the WWE and was the third Grand Slam Champion, having won the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, Tag Team Championship, Intercontinental Championship, as well as the Hardcore Championship.

Kane has feuded with the best in the business over the years, while also tag teaming with big names like The Undertaker, Big Show, Daniel Bryan, to name a few.

An important figure in the WWE, it seems like Kane's in-ring career is almost done and dusted with his last match coming at Crown Jewel in November 2018, when he tag teamed with The Undertaker to take on Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

For his longevity and fantastic contributions to the WWE, it seems like Kane will certainly enter the WWE Hall of Fame, and there is a possibility that it will happen in 2019.

