WWE Hall of Famer believes Becky Lynch will face Ronda Rousey once again

Their feud was one of the most intense ones in WWE in recent years

The WWE Hall of Famer believes that Lynch and Rousey will face each other once again

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey

Last year WWE created history when women Superstars headlined WrestleMania for the first time. WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch squared off in a triple threat Winner Takes All match in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships and became the first one to give Rousey her first singles loss in WWE and the only woman to hold both titles simultaneously. Lynch and Rousey's rivalry was one of the most heated feuds in recent times and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley a.k.a. Bully Ray believes that Lynch and Rousey will face each other once again.

What did Bully Ray say?

Bully Ray wrote on Twitter that Lynch and Rousey will meet each other inside the ring once again.

One day Bex and Ronda will meet again...and the finish of that match is the only story they will ever need. #Raw@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 31, 2020

The Man is still the RAW Women's Champion having lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at the 2019 Money in the Bank. Lynch is currently scheduled to face former two-time NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36, whereas Rousey is currently sidelined with an injury.