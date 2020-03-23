WWE Hall of Famer believes debuting superstar has the potential of Ronda Rousey or Kurt Angle

This debuting WWE superstar has made quite the impact in WWE so far.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that this debutant has the potential of Ronda Rousey or Kurt Angle.

Ronda Rousey with Kurt Angle

WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry recently discussed the WWE debut of three-time NFL Champion, Rob Gronkowski, who made his presence known inside the squared circle on this past episode of SmackDown Live.

Gronk, who made his first official WWE appearance since his WrestleMania 33 cameo, has been hugely praised by Henry, who believes that the former NFL star has the potential of either Ronda Rousey or Kurt Angle.

While speaking on the latest edition of The Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry stated that Rob Gronkowski has a lot of the personality that is needed in the Pro Wrestling business. He says the three-time SuperBowl Champion definitely feels like a living party. (H/T: SEScoops)

“Rob Gronkowski has a lot of personality. He [Gronk] is a walking, living party happening 24 hours a day. I love the guy, I think that he’s gonna make a really good wrestler. Once you’ve got some seasoning and some in-ring experience.”

Henry went on to say that the perfect time for Gronk's in-ring debut would be next year's WrestleMania in Los Angeles.

Gronk is currently scheduled to host WrestleMania 36, which will be taking place over two nights this year. Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the Showcase of the Immortals will be much different this year. The show kicks-off Saturday April 4th at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. For the first time ever, there will be no fans in attendance.