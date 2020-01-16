WWE Hall of Famer believes that Dean Ambrose will return to WWE

Will Dean Ambrose return to WWE?

Dean Ambrose opted to walk away from WWE last year rather than sign a new contract with the company that he had been a huge part of since 2012. Ambrose later headed to AEW and debuted at Double or Nothing under his original Jon Moxley persona.

Despite the fact that Moxley has become one of AEW's biggest stars and is enjoying much more freedom with All Elite, Kurt Angle believes that he will return to WWE one day. Speaking exclusively to Givemesport, Angle also went on to state that he believes that The Shield are future WWE Hall of Famers.

"Oh, they’re great. The Shield is a future Hall of Fame faction. To be part of it [in 2017] was a load of fun.

"I don’t follow AEW, but I get wind of it, Dean wanted a change and an adjustment. Maybe he felt he wanted to work less and felt that he wasn’t being appreciated.

"He made the decision for himself and if he feels it’s the right decision I’m happy for him but WWE is the biggest company in the world at it will continue to be.

I believe Dean will be back.

Do you think Dean Ambrose will return to WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...