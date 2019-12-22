×
WWE Hall of Famer claims AEW is more enjoyable than RAW, SmackDown and NXT

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Published Dec 22, 2019
Dec 22, 2019 IST

WWE vs AEW
WWE vs AEW

WWE and All Elite Wrestling are in a 'war' as per the fans and the debate about which is the better show on Wednesdays will never end. With WWE's NXT and AEW Dynamite airing on the same day, the race for ratings and viewership will be a long one.

Both sets of fans are going to keep fighting on social media and it might never come to an end. Mark Henry, though, has tilted the balance a little in AEW's favor.

The WWE Hall of Famer claimed on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio that he enjoys watching AEW Dynamite more than NXT. He added that he finds the show better than Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown as well! Here's what Henry had to say:


“I watch AEW and NXT but I have been enjoying AEW more and it's better than both RAW and SmackDown”.

When a Hall of Famer like Henry sides with AEW, it's hard for WWE fans to make a case. However, NXT ratings are steadily increasing and even beat AEW a couple of times in the last few weeks.


Both shows are neck-and-neck at the moment and even had the same number of viewers last week!

AEW News & Rumors Mark Henry
