WWE Hall of Famer claims that NXT Superstar should replace Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 36

Reigns pulled-out of the show recently due to the massive coronavirus outbreak around the globe.

With Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania 36, his scheduled Universal Championship match against Goldberg is also off the cards for good, as WWE is now looking for a superstar who could replace 'The Big Dog' at 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'.

According to WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry reigning NXT Tag Team Champion, Matt Riddle should be the one WWE should turn to and have him square-off against Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Mark Henry wants Matt Riddle to replace Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Over the past few months, Matt Riddle has already established quite the rivalry with Goldberg by constantly disrespecting the WCW icon and questioning his in-ring skills, as well.

Riddle, who since signing with WWE has gotten himself quite over with the WWE Universe, has been opted by 'The World's Strongest Man' as the man to replace Reigns at WrestleMania and challenge Goldberg for the title.

Henry believes that it is always easier for a superstar to work with someone whom he/she has the chemistry with and someone the WWE Universe wants to see you work with. (H/T: SEScoops)

“It’s easy to work with somebody that people want to see you work. They [the fans] want this. Man, I love things that go together. I like peanut butter. I like jelly, I like milk, and I like cereal. And I definitely like meat on my sandwiches so I mean you gotta be able to put things together that match, that go together. that everybody wants to see.”

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion further pointed out Riddle's lack of respect towards Goldberg and noted that having them square off against each other would definitely work.

“Matt Riddle and Goldberg had an issue. Some of them based off respect [on Riddle’s side].. You know, you overstepping your bounds, like you haven’t paid enough dues to be comfortable like that. And whatever the case may be, but I’m just saying. If you have an issue, and it’s gonna go to blows and it almost went to blows a couple of times. Yep. let em fight, put it together.”

WrestleMania 36 will be taking place over the course of two nights at the WWE Performance Center on the 4th and 5th of April, 2020.