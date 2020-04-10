WWE Hall of Famer confirms he is returning to Monday Night RAW

WWE have been taking a lot of precautions to ensure that none of their employee's contract coronavirus.

The King has been off RAW commentary for some time now.

Jerry 'The King' Lawler has confirmed that he will be returning to Monday Night RAW next week. The Hall of Famer has not been on the show as a commentator for some time as WWE are being cautious about their employee's health.

Talking about it on his latest podcast, The Jerry Lawler Show, The King confirmed that it was Vince McMahon's decision to keep him off the shows from the Performance Centre. He revealed that the WWE Chairman was concerned about the coronavirus affecting the Hall of Famer and asked him to stay home.

“I got the call saying Vince was a little concerned because then the word was really real strong about, at that time … of course, I think it’s changed since then … they were saying that this coronavirus is mostly striking the older individuals,”

However, things have changed now, at least in WWE, and The King is set to be back on the commentary table this Monday.

“I will be heading back down next Monday to the Performance Center and be back, once again, a part of Monday Night Raw. I don’t like to sit home and watch Raw and not hear ‘The King’ on there somewhere.” H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet